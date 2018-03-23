The March For Our Lives Forms Up A Dark Money Group To Hide Its Donors

The March For Our Lives against gun violence, organized by kids for kids, quietly registered as a 501(c)(4) with the D.C. Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs, The Washington Free Beacon reports — a designation that allows the March to keep its big money donors secret from prying eyes.

According to WFB, the March, whose signature event is scheduled for this Saturday, decided to incorporate as a “social welfare” organization, and a non-profit, but not a 501(c)(3), a designation which would have allowed those who donated to the March to claim their contributions as tax deductions, but which would have required the March itself to submit a list of their contributors to the IRS.

As a 501(c)(3), however, donor information would become searchable as soon as the March filed their annual tax paperwork. Given how quiet the Parkland students agitating for gun control have been about who is funding and organizing their efforts, it’s no surprise that the adults in charge would seek to keep certain information out of the public eye.

It was already evident that major leftists organizations were dictating the March’s agenda and schedule. Buzzfeed reported weeks ago that Everytown for Gun Safety, the Giffords organization, Planned Parenthood, and the Women’s March had all taken critical roles in organizing Saturday’s event. Key Democratic legislators, like Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL), moved in on the kids quickly, and helped facilitate meetings with progressive groups. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1