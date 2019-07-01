The man who had an affair with Kamala Harris says that no Dems will beat Trump — including Harris

Willie Brown, the former lover of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, has come forward to express his beliefs that no one — not even Harris herself — has a chance at defeating President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

In his weekly column in the San Francisco Chronicle, the 85-year-old Brown said there are no viable Democratic candidates.

“The first Democratic debates proved one thing: We still don’t have a candidate who can beat Donald Trump,” he wrote. “California Sen. Kamala Harris got all the attention for playing prosecutor in chief, but her case against former Vice President Joe Biden boiled down in some ways to a ringing call for forced school busing.”

“It won’t be too hard for Trump to knock that one out of the park in 2020,” he added.

Even though Harris couldn’t stand up to Biden, according to Brown, that didn’t absolve the former vice president of any wrongdoing during last week’s debate. – READ MORE