THE ‘M’ WORD: Brooke Baldwin Paints Herself A Responsible Journalist For Refusing To Call Democrat Mobs ‘Mobs’ (VIDEO)

CNN’s Brooke Baldwin is doubling down on her embarrassing refusal to call Democrat mobs “mobs,” or as she might call them, the “M” word.

Appearing on The Colbert Report on Tuesday night, Baldwin said she doesn’t want to be the “word police” but simply had to “call out” The Daily Beast’s Matt Lewis for calling the mob of people who chased Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) out of a restaurant a “mob.”

Per Baldwin, identifying the mob of people chasing out Cruz or chasing down other Republican senators was merely a Republican “talking point.” You see, as a true objective and nonpartisan journalist, Baldwin couldn’t let that slide. Or something.

“At the time the mob word had been this talking point for Republicans, from all up and down Capitol Hill in the wake of what had happened with Dr. Ford and Justice Kavanaugh,” Baldwin told Colbert. “So when he brought the mob word up again, I called him out.”- READ MORE