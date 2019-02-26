The Libertarian View: Smollett’s Alleged Lie Is A ‘Disservice’ To Hate Crime Victims

Actor Jussie Smollett is facing charges over allegedly submitting a false police report and staging a hate crime in what police say was an effort to boost his acting career, and libertarian commentator Julie Borowski is calling it a “disservice to real hate crime victims.”

“Police are saying that the actor staged a hate crime against himself,” Borowski points out. “Yep, it looks like his attackers weren’t racist and homophobic Trump supporters after all. It was him and two Nigerian brothers that he paid with a check.”

She then draws attention to the ramifications of Smollett’s alleged lie, calling it “a disservice to real hate crime victims who worry that they won’t be believed.”

So what can the right and left agree upon in such a politically divisive time? Watch what Borowski has to say.

