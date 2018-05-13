The Left-Wing SPLC Is Now Policing What Music You Can Listen To On Spotify

Left-wing Southern Poverty Law Center, which has a reputation for labeling Christian and conservative organizations as “hate groups,” is now policing the world’s largest music streaming service for “hate content.”

Spotify announced their partnership with the SPLC on Thursday, as part of a new policy cracking down on “hate content” and “hateful conduct.”

Spotify defines “hate content” as content “that expressly and principally promotes, advocates, or incites hatred or violence against a group or individual based on characteristics, including, race, religion, gender identity, sex, ethnicity, nationality, sexual orientation, veteran status, or disability.”

But the rules will be enforced subjectively, Spotify conceded, stating, “it’s important to remember that cultural standards and sensitivities vary widely. That means there will always be content that is acceptable in some circumstances but is offensive in others, and we will always look at the entire context.”

The SPLC is known for labeling pedestrian conservative organizations as “hate groups” and calling critics of political correctness “extremists.” The liberal group deleted four articles in March and April alone after challenges to their accuracy. – READ MORE

