The Left Eats Their Own, Portland Edition: Wall of Moms Collapses, Accused of Anti-Blackness

Portland’s Wall of Moms has apparently fallen apart, after one of its founders decided to capitalize on the group’s new-found fame without the approval of other members of leadership. Pardon me, I’m going to need an industrial size vat of popcorn for this.

That founder, Bev Barnum, filed for three separate business registrations on Tuesday, including one application for 501c3 status. She did this without the knowledge of other leaders, leading to explosive accusations that the white leaders of WOM had failed to keep their promise to secure black members during the Portland riots.

From OregonLive: Portland Wall of Moms, a group formed in recent weeks and quickly recognized as a staple of nightly downtown protests, was accused publicly Wednesday of “anti-Blackness” by leaders of an existing, Black-led community group.

Wall of Moms, whose members said they aimed to support and protect other Black Lives Matter protesters near the fence in front of the federal courthouse, announced Friday that its white leadership had rescinded their positions to allow women of color to be in charge. New leaders announced Friday include Teressa Raiford, executive director of Don’t Shoot Portland, Demetria Hester and Danialle James.

But less than a week later, Don’t Shoot Portland took to Instagram to urge people against supporting the Wall of Moms, saying that it was no longer working with the moms group. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --