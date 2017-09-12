The Latest: Suspect in custody after woman, 70, killed at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center

A reported active shooter was loose in the intensive care unit of the Dartmouth–Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire Tuesday, according the several reports.

Hospital officials were instructing personnel to seek safe shelter or evacuate the medical campus. One person was reported shot and a single shooter was reported loose at the medical facility.

A suspect was taken into custody Tuesday after a 70-year-old woman was shot and killed at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center’s main campus in Lebanon, officials said.

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald confirmed that the victim was a 70-year-old female patient in the intensive care unit of the hospital. He said the suspected shooter was a family member and has been taken into custody. – READ MORE

(Fox News) A suspect was arrested on the campus of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center Tuesday following an active shooter alert that sent New Hampshire’s largest hospital into lockdown.

Police in the town of Lebanon confirmed that one suspect was arrested shortly before 3 p.m., 90 minutes after the initial alert. Earlier, police said they had been looking for a man with salt-and-pepper blond hair who was wearing a red camouflage shirt. – READ MORE

Latest: Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon is currently locked down following reports of an active shooter in the hospital. pic.twitter.com/cymhgUD6Kl — Dartmouth-Hitchcock (@DartmouthHitch) September 12, 2017

@VTStatePolice has blue vehicle pulled over on Route 5 in Putney VT guns drawn, unclear if it is active shooter #Dartmouth suspect — @audette.reformer (@BobAudette316) September 12, 2017

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical center is on lockdown. Police scanners mention possible suspect wearing red/maroon carrying camo duffel bag. — Kyle (@KDHack) September 12, 2017

Only info I have is there's a lockdown, 1 person shot, no more info — Albert Nichols (@albertcnichols) September 12, 2017

BREAKING: @DartmouthHitch urging everyone on the main campus to evacuate or shelter in place after reports of active shooter. — Trent Spiner (@TrentSpiner) September 12, 2017

Please pray… I have just been informed there is an active shooter in one of the ICU units at DHMC Lebanon….. — Pastor Bob Beal (@PastorBobBeal) September 12, 2017

Just heard of active shooter at Dartmouth Medical Center — sister who is doc there texted. 911 confirmed. Any info? #dartmouth — Albert Nichols (@albertcnichols) September 12, 2017