The Latest: Suspect in custody after woman, 70, killed at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center

A reported active shooter was loose in the intensive care unit of the Dartmouth–Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire Tuesday, according the several reports.

Hospital officials were instructing personnel to seek safe shelter or evacuate the medical campus. One person was reported shot and a single shooter was reported loose at the medical facility.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

The Latest:

7:25 pm ET –

A suspect was taken into custody Tuesday after a 70-year-old woman was shot and killed at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center’s main campus in Lebanon, officials said.

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald confirmed that the victim was a 70-year-old female patient in the intensive care unit of the hospital. He said the suspected shooter was a family member and has been taken into custody. – READ MORE

3:45 pm ET –

(Fox News) A suspect was arrested on the campus of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center Tuesday following an active shooter alert that sent New Hampshire’s largest hospital into lockdown.

Police in the town of Lebanon confirmed that one suspect was arrested shortly before 3 p.m., 90 minutes after the initial alert. Earlier, police said they had been looking for a man with salt-and-pepper blond hair who was wearing a red camouflage shirt. – READ MORE

2:45 pm ET –

2:30 pm ET –

2:15 pm ET – 

2:00 pm ET – 

