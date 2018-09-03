THE LA TIMES INADVERTENTLY ADMITS TRUMP IS RIGHT ABOUT WHAT’S CAUSING CALIFORNIA’S MASSIVE WILDFIRES

Adopting more active forest management policies such as increased thinning of trees and conducting controlled burns will help mitigate damage from future wildfires, the Los Angeles Times editorial board writes.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke began advocating similar policy prescriptions earlier in 2018 after President Donald Trump blamed California’s “bad environmental laws” for creating a wildfire-prone environment.

California forests have grown drier and less healthy from overcrowded trees, infestations of bark beetles and the effects of climate change, the LA Times writes. California’s restrictions on active forest management have contributed to the poor and worsening conditions of the forests, allowing them to grow uninhibited while suppressing fires that would normally naturally control the forests’ growth.

“Fire is not necessarily bad for forests. California used to burn with regularity, and low-intensity fires are vital in some ecosystems to clear excess brush and small trees from the landscape,” the editorial board writes. “But there’s been a change in fire behavior over the last century, as the state and federal government began dousing the blazes. Decades of fire suppression have allowed forests to grow dense with trees.”

“Combined with drought, insect infestations and the stress of a warming climate, those management practices have led to more intense and destructive fires that are more dangerous to people living near the forests and more damaging to air quality,” the op-ed continues. – READ MORE

An immense swirling flame of destruction descended on Northern California as part of this summer’s destructive wildfires, according to state officials who this week unveiled video footage of the deadly fire tornado.

The smoke-and-fire tornado covered about 1,000 feet of ground as it raced through the drylands about 200 miles north of San Francisco, according to a report by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, NBC News reported.

The report said the blazing behemoth rose about 7.5 miles into the sky and reached speeds of up to 165 mph with temperatures that probably topped 2,700 degrees.

A record-breaking fire tornado measuring 1,000 feet wide killed a Northern California firefighter who ended his vacation early to battle the blaze. Story: https://t.co/jMBNw0d49o pic.twitter.com/x0xtJrpUWq — AP West Region (@APWestRegion) August 16, 2018

“The swirling winds at the base of the plume dramatically increased fire intensity. The rotating plume continued to intensify until it developed into a fire tornado,” the report said, according to the Los Angeles Times. “Winds dramatically increased near the fire tornado, and embers were lofted in many directions.”

The report said that based on the evidence left behind, there may have been more than one fire tornado.

“Observations from witnesses and other evidence suggest that either several fire tornadoes occurred at different locations and times, or one fire tornado formed and then periodically weakened and strengthened causing several separate damage areas,” the report said, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. – READ MORE