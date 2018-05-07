The Kennedy Center and the Washington Post Partner with Communist Propaganda Ministry

“The Kennedy Center celebrates the richness, diversity and influence of Cuban arts and culture with a two-week festival beginning Tuesday that features 50 events spanning music, theater, film and visual arts. “Artes de Cuba: From the Island to the World” showcases 400 artists, including 250 from the island nation, performing salsa, ballet, Afro-Cuban jazz, Latin funk and more.” (From the Washington Post 5/3/2018)

The WaPo titles it’s free ad for the Castro regime as a “Can’t Miss!” event.

Virtually every Cuban performer booked for this Communist Propaganda-Paloooza at the Kennedy Center next week was carefully vetted and selected by the Castro regime based—not on their talent, heaven forbid!—but on their boot-licking subservience to the terror-sponsoring regime’s propaganda agenda.

In fact, several lawmakers representing the ethnic group that voted for President Trump at the highest rates of any in the U.S., sent a letter to the State Dept. regarding this scandalous issue.

The Cuban performers “are apologists for the Castro regime, making the show an extension of the Cuban government’s propaganda machine,” argues the letter.

Granted, the Communist Propaganda-Palooza takes place in Washington D.C., so it’s perfectly proper for the The Washington Post to propagandize for it. But there’s a bit more to it. Because you see, amigos:

The Washington Post’s former Latin American correspondent Nick Miroff is married to an academic apparatchik of the Castro regime named Camila Piniera Harnacker. She is the daughter of the founder of the Castro regime’s military intelligence and secret police services.- READ MORE

