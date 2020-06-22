The internet slams CNN for erecting protective barrier at headquarters: ‘CNN built a wall’

CNN has been relentlessly fixated and critical of President Donald Trump’s border wall ever since he made it a centerpiece of his 2016 campaign. There are 2,094 results on CNN’s website under the search of “Trump border wall.” On Twitter, CNN host Chris Cuomo has dozens of tweets lambasting Trump’s wall on the U.S. southern border.

A January 2017 tweet from CNN’s official Twitter account reads: “‘BUILD BRIDGES NOT WALLS’: Protests around the world during President Trump’s #inauguration.”

A January 2019 CNN opinion piece said: “In the same way, the wall may be becoming a ‘clash of absolutes’ that crystallizes the key 21st-century cultural divide over the nation’s growing ethnic and racial diversity.”

CNN sent White House correspondent Jim Acosta to the U.S.–Mexico border, where he attempted to show that walls don’t work. However, the field trip to the wall backfired stupendously. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --