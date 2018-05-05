Politics
The Insane Roseanne/Stormy Daniels Feud: ‘I Don’t Even Do Anal Movies, You Ignorant T***’
The feud started when Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, remarked on a comment from a now-suspended account (thus making it unavailable). “Have you seen my t**s?” she asked “(Of course, you have) I don’t jog anywhere. So I’ll just sit here, sipping my coffee and talking s***.”
Have you seen my tits? (Of course, you have) I don't jog anywhere. So I'll just sit here, sipping my coffee and talking shit. Xoxo https://t.co/fnsJ5SVcO2
— Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) May 3, 2018
This is where things get real spicy. Barr, known for her brash, unapologetic style, commented, “She’s known for anal porn scenes.”
she's known for anal porn scenes.
— Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 4, 2018
I don't even do anal movies, you ignorant twat. That's like saying you are known for your beautiful rendition of The Star Spangled Banner. https://t.co/azOOZMDGdw
— Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) May 4, 2018
“I don’t even do anal movies, you ignorant twat. That’s like saying you are known for your beautiful rendition of The Star Spangled Banner,” Daniels posted. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
So, comedic actress Roseanne Barr and porn star Stormy Daniels, who allegedly slept with President Donald Trump in 2006, are now feuding — and it's a doozy.