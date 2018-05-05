The Insane Roseanne/Stormy Daniels Feud: ‘I Don’t Even Do Anal Movies, You Ignorant T***’

The feud started when Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, remarked on a comment from a now-suspended account (thus making it unavailable). “Have you seen my t**s?” she asked “(Of course, you have) I don’t jog anywhere. So I’ll just sit here, sipping my coffee and talking s***.”

Have you seen my tits? (Of course, you have) I don't jog anywhere. So I'll just sit here, sipping my coffee and talking shit. Xoxo https://t.co/fnsJ5SVcO2 — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) May 3, 2018

This is where things get real spicy. Barr, known for her brash, unapologetic style, commented, “She’s known for anal porn scenes.”

she's known for anal porn scenes. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 4, 2018

I don't even do anal movies, you ignorant twat. That's like saying you are known for your beautiful rendition of The Star Spangled Banner. https://t.co/azOOZMDGdw — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) May 4, 2018

“I don’t even do anal movies, you ignorant twat. That’s like saying you are known for your beautiful rendition of The Star Spangled Banner,” Daniels posted. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1