‘The IG blew it’: Trump slams report for clearing Comey of political bias charges

President Donald Trump on Friday lashed out at the Department of Justice’s Inspector General report because it concluded former FBI Director James Comey did not let any political bias impact his decisions.

“The end result was wrong,” Trump told “Fox & Friends’” Steve Doocy. “There was total bias. It was a pretty good report and then I say that the IG blew it at the very end with that statement.”

Although the report was scathing in its assessment of how Comey handled the Clinton email investigation, it largely concluded that Comey’s actions had the effect of hurting Hillary Clinton’s campaign, not Trump’s. – READ MORE

