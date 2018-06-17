The Hill Media Reporter Tired of Media ‘Grandstanding’ Calls for Limits to White House Briefings

The Hill’s media reporter Joe Concha called for the White House to limit press corps briefings after Playboy reporter and CNN contributor Brian Karem got into a heated dispute with White House press secretary Sarah Sanders over the administration’s policy on separating migrant children from their parents at the border.

Concha mentioned that former Clinton and Bush press secretaries Mike McCurry and Ari Fleischer agreed on the need . for limits when they said “we need to take live TV cameras out of these press briefings because obviously these people are doing this to go viral and they want the attention. And they play into President Trump’s argument by the way that this is not only a negative press but a hostile press as well.”

“And then I would even go one step further,” Concha continued. “I would say the White House press corps only gets one day, they get Mondays. You put business reporters in there on Tuesday, so we have more questions about the economy, jobs, things that people care about. Wednesdays go to the foreign press, and that’s it.”

“That would get us a lot more answers and information than the grandstanding we’re seeing,” Concha added. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1