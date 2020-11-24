The (High) Cost Of Lockdowns: A Preliminary Report

In the debate over coronavirus policy, there has been far too little focus on the costs of lockdowns. It’s very common for the proponents of these interventions to write articles and large studies without even mentioning the downsides.

Here is a brief look at the cost of stringencies in the United States, and around the world, including stay-at-home orders, closings of business and schools, restrictions on gatherings, shutting of arts and sports, restrictions on medical services, and interventions in the freedom of movement.

Mental Health

During late June 2020, 40% of US adults reported to be struggling with mental health or substance abuse. CDC (June 2020) US

Of adults surveyed, 10.7% had thoughts of suicide compared to 4.3% in 2018. CDC (August 2020) US

Reported symptoms of anxiety were three times higher than they were in Q2 2019 and reported symptoms of depression were four times higher than they were in Q2 2019. CDC (August 2020) US

Of individuals aged 18-24, 25.5% considered suicide. CDC (August 2020) US

In New York alone, Google searches increased for phrases and words: anxiety, panic attack, and insomnia. JAMA (October 2020) New York

Between April and October, the portion of emergency visits related to mental health for children (5-11) increased by 24% and 31% for 12-17 year olds compared to 2019. CDC (November 2020) US

In late June, 13% of survey respondents said they had started or increased substance use to cope with the pandemic. CDC (August 2020) US

More than 40 states have reported increases in opioid-related mortality. AMA (October 2020) US

From January 2020 to March 2020, 19,416 people died from drug overdoses, which is 3,000 more than in 2019 of the same quarter. CDC (2020) US – READ MORE

