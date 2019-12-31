The Group ‘Border Hispanics for Trump’ Is Campaigning Hard for 2020

A group called Border Hispanics for Trump from the town of El Paso, Texas, is campaigning hard to ensure the president is re-elected in 2020.

Ray Baca set up Border Hispanics for Trump to try to convert as many Latinos as he could to the cause of getting the president re-elected next year.

He told CNN’s Nick Valencia that he’s supporting Trump because he — Baca — feels Trump is “the one who most closely represents my values … I mean supporting things that I support, like being against abortion, being for limited government involvement, being for border security.”

A group of El Paso Hispanics who support President Trump are campaigning for his reelection. @CNNValencia reports. pic.twitter.com/g0zFBFkovh — CNN (@CNN) December 26, 2019

Baca fired back when Valencia tried to put the blame on Trump for the horrific shooting attack in El Paso earlier this year, as the president said “racist things about the Latino community.”

“I just don’t think you can hold a president — or President Trump in particular — responsible for the actions of a single madman,” Baca replied. – READ MORE