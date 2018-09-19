Politics Security
The Grinch Whole Stole Christmas: Mueller Sets Flynn Sentencing for Christmas
You’re a mean one, Mueller Grinch
You really are a heel
You’re as cuddly as a cactus, you’re as charming as an eel, Mr. Grinch
You’re a bad banana with a greasy black peel!
You’re a monster, Mueller Grinch
Your heart’s an empty hole
Your brain is full of spiders, you have garlic in your soul, Mr. Grinch
I wouldn’t touch you with a thirty-nine-and-a-half foot pole!
Mueller the Grinch sets sentencing a week out from Christmas for Gen. Michael Flynn.
That’s just cold. And wrong.
JUST IN: Michael Flynn sentencing is set for Dec. 18. Memos preceding it to be filed starting Dec. 4. pic.twitter.com/9YIQ7vJ3Rb
— Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) September 19, 2018