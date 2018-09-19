    True Pundit

    The Grinch Whole Stole Christmas: Mueller Sets Flynn Sentencing for Christmas

    Posted on
    You’re a mean one, Mueller Grinch
    You really are a heel
    You’re as cuddly as a cactus, you’re as charming as an eel, Mr. Grinch
    You’re a bad banana with a greasy black peel!

    You’re a monster, Mueller Grinch
    Your heart’s an empty hole
    Your brain is full of spiders, you have garlic in your soul, Mr. Grinch
    I wouldn’t touch you with a thirty-nine-and-a-half foot pole!

    Mueller the Grinch sets sentencing a week out from Christmas for Gen. Michael Flynn.

    That’s just cold. And wrong.

