“The Great Reset” Trends On Twitter After Justin Trudeau Says Pandemic Has Provided “Opportunity”

“The Great Reset” began trending on Twitter after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the coronavirus pandemic had provided an “opportunity for a reset.”

Trudeau made the comments during a United Nations video conference back in September, but they are only just receiving attention.

“Building back better means getting support to the most vulnerable while maintaining our momentum on reaching the 2030 agenda for sustainable development and the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals)” said Trudeau.

“This pandemic has provided an opportunity for a reset – this is our chance to accelerate our pre-pandemic efforts to re-imagine economic systems that actually address global challenges like extreme poverty, inequality and climate change,” he added.

Many Twitter users asserted that "The Great Reset" was a "conspiracy theory" despite the fact that it's an agenda openly espoused by the World Economic Forum and numerous other financial elitists and NGOs.

