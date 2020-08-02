THE GREAT DIVIDER: Obama Takes Trump Shots During Hyper-Political Eulogy For John Lewis (VIDEO)

Former Pres. Obama: “There are those in power who are doing their darndest to discourage people from voting … attacking our voting rights … even undermining the postal service in run-up to an election that’s going to be dependent on mail-in ballots so people don’t get sick!” pic.twitter.com/onKmkIXWau — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 30, 2020

Giving a eulogy for late Congressman John Lewis on Thursday, former President Barack Obama took repeated shots at his successor, President Donald Trump.

“Today we witness with our own eyes police officers kneeling on the necks of black Americans,” Obama said, according to The Independent. “George Wallace may be gone, but we can witness our federal government sending agents to use tear gas and batons against peaceful demonstrators.”

Following weeks of violent unrest by rioters in Portland, Oregon, Trump authorized the deployment of dozens of federal agents to protect the federal courthouse. – READ MORE

