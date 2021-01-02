The Great 2020 Seasonal Flu/Influenza Disappearing Act

According to the WHO, seasonal flu/influenza practically disappeared this year in the southern hemisphere.

“In tropical South America, there were no influenza detections…” “Globally… influenza activity remained at lower levels than expected for this time of the year.”

Lower means flu practically didn’t show up this year like always before.

Here’s 2019 Flu…

And here’s 2020…

Where have all the flu outbreaks gone?

See below.

Separately, the WHO claimed that “various hygiene (including mask wearing) and physical distancing measures…likely played a role in reducing influenza virus transmission.” – READ MORE

