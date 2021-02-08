The GOP Is Trump’s, ‘It Doesn’t Belong To Anybody Else,” Marjorie Taylor Greene Says

Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said Friday that the GOP belongs exclusively to former President Donald Trump.

Greene said Trump received a record amount of votes from Americans and Republicans “because they loved his policies” and what he represented.

“They loved his fight, they loved the fact that for once we had a president that stood up for America, stood up for American businesses and remembered the forgotten man,” Greene said. “He was a president that didn’t care about your skin color because God created us all equal and thank God our Constitution affirms that.”

“He was a president that wanted every single person to achieve and that’s why we supported him. That’s why I’ve always supported him. And when I tell you Republican voters support him still. The party is his. It doesn’t belong to anybody else,” Greene said.

The House voted on Thursday 230-199 to remove Greene from the House Education and Budget committees. Every Democrat and 11 House Republicans voted for Greene’s removal.

Greene has repeatedly insisted that Trump was the 2020 election winner and voiced support for multiple conspiracy theories, including QAnon and that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton secured a Senate spot in New York through orchestrating John F. Kennedy Jr.’s killing.