The Future Is Here: Watch Robot Cop Pull Over Driver And Issue Ticket (VIDEO)

Engineer Reuben Brewer and SRI International, a nonprofit scientific research institute based in California, developed a police robot for traffic stops. This new robot is expected to act as a buffer between the officer and motorist during an encounter, reported The Washington Post.

The project began several years ago in Brewer’s garage but has since been in development at SRI International’s facilities in California. The robot, dubbed GoBetween, is designed to make it safer for both the officer and the motorist.