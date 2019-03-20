The federal government will give you $1,000 to adopt a wild donkey

The federal government will pay $1,000 to anyone who wants to adopt a wild burro or horse.

No, really.

The Bureau of Land Management is trying to help thousands of wild burros and horses find good homes.

It’s part of the agency’s new Adoption Incentive Program that recently launched, according to a news release Friday.

“Now you can earn up to $1,000 by adopting an eligible untrained wild horse or burro from the BLM,” the agency wrote. “Starting March 12, all untrained wild horses and burros up for adoption will be eligible for an incentive of up to $1,000 ($500 within 60 days of adoption and $500 at time of title eligibility).”

But, wait, there’s a catch.

"A $25 adoption fee is required," according to the release.