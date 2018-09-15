The FDA Threatens To Ban Vaping Products Due To Teenage Use

Millennials and hipsters beware: big government wants to come for your e-cigarettes if teenagers do not stop using them.

On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration threatened to remove from the market some of the popular vaping products of five top-selling national brands unless they submit plans to prevent minors from using their products.

“The agency is asking each company to submit to FDA within 60 days plans describing how they will address the widespread youth access and use of their products,” the FDA said in a statement. “If they fail to do so, or if the plans do not appropriately address this issue, the FDA will consider whether it would be appropriate to revisit the current policy that results in these products remaining on the market without a marketing order from the agency. This could mean requiring these brands to remove some or all of their flavored products that may be contributing to the rise in youth use from the market until they receive premarket authorization and otherwise meet all of their obligations under the law.”

FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb says he recognizes the benefits of e-cigarettes for adults trying to quit smoking combustible cigarettes, but “that work can’t come at the expense of kids.” – READ MORE