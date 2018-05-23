The Fake News media is trying to equate Hillary Clinton’s home-brew email server and mishandling of classified materials to Trump’s use of a secure iPhone

Politico is out with a hit piece on President Donald Trump’s use of iPhones for calls and tweets titled, “‘Too inconvenient’: Trump goes rogue on phone security.” The piece accuses the president of keeping features on the phones “at risk for hacking” and that he’s “resisted efforts by staff to inspect the phones he uses for tweeting.”

Trump say he's sticking w/ a potentially hackable iPhone because it is "too inconvenient" to change — same exact argument "Lock her up" Hillary Clinton used to justify using a private email server. per @elianayjohnson @dlippman @ewstephe https://t.co/1eV27gDfeA — Glenn Thrush (@GlennThrush) May 21, 2018

Hillary Clinton said she used one device that had both her private and State email on one unsecured server out of convenience. Donald Trump uses two devices interchangeably, and they’re both unsecured, frightening experts – via @elianayjohnson https://t.co/AbHl617yzo — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) May 22, 2018

Here's the President allowing adversaries to listen into his calls because he can't be bothered to protect the nation's secrets.

Can anyone make a real argument for why this isn't a bigger deal than Hillary's emails?

(You can't)https://t.co/3ROrkkrUsF — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) May 21, 2018

Analysis: Trump warned of "great danger" posed by Clinton’s emails. But he eschews security procedures for his own phone. https://t.co/zmOf3qenBv — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 22, 2018

So to sum things up: Trump swaps out the phone that’s at a slight risk for hacking — the one for calls with a camera and mic — all the time. So this isn’t even a concern. And the one he tweets on is more advanced than any phone Obama used, so that one’s safe, too. But instead of these facts, we get the blue-check mob and the MSM trying to equate these phones to Hillary Clinton’s home-brew email server and her mishandling of confidential information – READ MORE