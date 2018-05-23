True Pundit

The Fake News media is trying to equate Hillary Clinton’s home-brew email server and mishandling of classified materials to Trump’s use of a secure iPhone

Politico is out with a hit piece on President Donald Trump’s use of iPhones for calls and tweets titled, “‘Too inconvenient’: Trump goes rogue on phone security.” The piece accuses the president of keeping features on the phones “at risk for hacking” and that he’s “resisted efforts by staff to inspect the phones he uses for tweeting.”

So to sum things up: Trump swaps out the phone that’s at a slight risk for hacking — the one for calls with a camera and mic — all the time. So this isn’t even a concern.  And the one he tweets on is more advanced than any phone Obama used, so that one’s safe, too. But instead of these facts, we get the blue-check mob and the MSM trying to equate these phones to Hillary Clinton’s home-brew email server and her mishandling of confidential information – READ MORE

Disgusting hacks.

