The Dow Has Biggest One Day Gain EVER In Response To Trump Press Conference

The stock market exploded to its biggest single day point gain in history on Friday in response to a press conference that President Donald Trump held in which he outlined the strong response that the administration was taking to combat the coronavirus.

“Fueled by a late-day surge while Trump was speaking, the Dow saw its largest percentage gain since 2008,” the Associated Press reported. “The rally recouped many of the losses from a day earlier, when the index saw its worst slide since the Black Monday crash of 1987 and European indexes had one of the worst drops on record. The major indexes each closed with gains of more than 9%.”

The massive surge came after investors were apparently pleased with the administration’s expansive measures in getting ahead of the coronavirus.

“I will never hesitate to take any necessary steps to protect the lives, health, and safety of the American people,” Trump said during the press conference. “I will always put the wellbeing of America first.” – READ MORE

