The DNC Includes Elizabeth Warren in Native American Caucus

On Tuesday, the Democratic National Convention (DNC) apparently included Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) in its Native American Caucus meeting. While Warren has apologized for claiming a Native American identity after her disastrous DNA test flop and President Donald Trump has repeatedly mocked her as “Pocahontas,” it seems the DNC decided it would be a good idea to highlight the controversy.

“I’m excited for the DNC Native American Caucus meeting today. Please join , , , and me (and whole bunch of other good folks) today!” Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan (D-Minn.) tweeted on Tuesday. Flanagan is a member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe.

I’m excited for the DNC Native American Caucus meeting today. Please join @Deb4CongressNM, @sharicedavids, @ewarren, and me (and whole bunch of other good folks) today! https://t.co/LLcjb6ZQJR — Peggy Flanagan (@peggyflanagan) August 18, 2020

“Grateful to be attending the DNC Native American Caucus meeting today as a Delegate from WA State to the ,” tweeted Auburn City Council Member Chris Stearns, a member of the Navajo Nation. “A killer lineup including , , , .” – READ MORE

