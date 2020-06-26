The Dixie Chicks officially drop ‘Dixie’ from name — now they’re just The Chicks. Why? ‘We want to meet this moment.’​

Strident left-wing musical group The Dixie Chicks have officially dropped “Dixie” from their moniker, and the trio of musicians are now simply The Chicks, Rolling Stone reported.

The magazine noted that Natalie Maines, Emily Strayer, and Martie Maguire changed their website URL and their Instagram handle to the shortened name on Thursday, but their website offered only the following semi-cryptic statement: “We want to meet this moment.”

It would seem that The Chicks — like their colleagues in the group formerly known as Lady Antebellum — wanted to do their part in celebrity woke-ness as statues and monuments are torn down by radical leftists across America and dispense with “Dixie” given that it can be connected to the Civil War-era South and slavery.

And given lead singer Maines’ controversial leftist tendencies, her band’s name change shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to those who’ve been paying attention over the years. – READ MORE

