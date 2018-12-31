‘The Derangement Is Real Folks’: Don Jr. Mocks CNN for Segment on How the Phrase ‘Witch Hunt’ Offends Witches

Donald Trump Jr. took to Twitter on Sunday to blast CNN for a segment they did covering President Donald Trump’s use of the phrase “witch hunt.”

Although most would see the phrase “witch hunt” and not give it a second thought, CNN found one group of people who find the term very offensive: witches.

So, they interviewed a few witches and Wickens to find out how they feel about the president appropriating their culture.

CNN's Jeanne Moos shares the concerns of witches who take issue with President Trump's "witch hunt" claims https://t.co/XYJ3pjYK0u pic.twitter.com/brPnCDL7z9 — CNN (@CNN) December 19, 2018

“It’s really disgraceful,” said “Witchcraft Activism” author David Salisbury. “I mean thousands of people were executed in Europe on suspicion of witchcraft.”

Many, including Donald Trump Jr., found the segment to be bonkers:

CNN satirising anti-Trumpism, which is kinda triple reverse satire with a double pike, and beautifully ridicules CNN’s bizarre anti-Trump hysteria… https://t.co/3asAJN4rsS — Chris Kenny (@chriskkenny) December 30, 2018

Although the witch community may be upset about President Trump’s use of the phrase “witch hunt,” it probably won’t be going away anytime soon. – READ MORE