The Deep State Is Real, And Much Bigger Than You Know

As the curtain is pulled back on the Obama administration’s unprecedented efforts to spy on the Trump campaign, there is a good possibility many of the perpetrators could face criminal charges, or at least should. But it’s important to understand that liberals didn’t just create this out of the blue in 2016, it’s the culmination of everything they’ve worked toward for decades.

The infrastructure they used to spy on the Trump campaign was something inherently governmental, simply planting a mole in the campaign couldn’t tap phones or access emails. But the ability to cover up that fact requires a level of media complicity that takes time to create.

Getting the desired message out is only part of the battle, it has to be believed by a significant percentage of the public for it to really matter. Conditioning the public to be receptive to that message, without questioning how it came about or why they should care required subtle indoctrination over a lifetime.

But liberals have conditioned people to accept what they’re told through a corrupt public education system that offers political spin as fact and focus the idea liberal thought as “tolerant.”

Through so-called experts, elevated by simply putting them on TV and giving them impressive sounding titles like “analyst” or “strategist,” the public can be led to believe just about anything. After all, to be an “expert” on TV means you have expertise, right? Not even close.

And lurking, always there, is Hollywood, churning out “message movies” and “documentaries” that would make Leni Riefenstahl blush over their blatant propaganda value. Take a look at the documentary offerings on Netflix and you’ll see stories about how climate change is going to kill us all, our food is poisoned, businesses and private property are evil, only surpassed by Republicans corruption and the granddaddy of them all – how Donald Trump is history’s greatest monster. – READ MORE

