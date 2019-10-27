The Deep State Is Assassinating Julian Assange

WikiLeaks founder and journalist Julian Assange appeared in court to fight his extradition to the United States, sluggishly reciting his name and date of birth in a zombie-like state — displaying signs of either sleep deprivation, torture or poisoning — but quickly recovered to state the rigged case against him to the judge when he was asked if he understood what he was facing.

Assange responded, appearing to fight back tears at his case management hearing, “I can’t think properly, I don’t understand how this is equitable. This superpower had 10 years to prepare for this case and I can’t access my writings. It’s very difficult where I am to do anything but these people have unlimited resources.” The WikiLeaks Founder added, “They are saying journalists and whistleblowers are enemies of the people. They have unfair advantages dealing with documents. They know the interior of my life with my psychologist. They steal my children’s DNA. This is not equitable what is happening here?”

Assange was also denied a 90-day extension to prepare his defense as governments rig yet another case against the WikiLeaks journalist, proving the death of real justice and right to a fair trial in the UK is corroborated with the death of journalism and ethics. In other words, the cards are stacked against Assange; the state has committed numerous illegal moves, yet the man’s defense can’t do anything because the state isn’t playing by the rules by showing a total bias, court action after court action.

Westminster Magistrates’ Court district judge Vanessa Baraitser further highlighted that rigging by adhering to the behest of government prosecutor James Lewis QC who was firmly against the judge giving Assange any extra time to prepare his case, as The Guardian reported.

As The Canary reports: Clearly, the full weight of the British and US state apparatus is bearing down on the WikiLeaks founder in this extradition case. That was made explicitly clear in a statement by Nils Melzer, the UN special rapporteur on torture, in May. He urged the UK not to extradite Assange to the US, saying:

In 20 years of work with victims of war, violence and political persecution I have never seen a group of democratic States ganging up to deliberately isolate, demonise and abuse a single individual for such a long time and with so little regard for human dignity and the rule of law. – READ MORE