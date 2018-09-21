THE DEATH THREATS MRS. KAVANAUGH IS GETTING WILL CHURN YOUR STOMACH

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s wife Ashley Estes Kavanaugh has received a battery of death threats in recent days, after allegations appeared in the press that the judge sexually assaulted Christine Blasey Ford in 1982.

The vivid missives are just one iteration of the inflamed rhetoric surrounding Kavanaugh’s nomination to the high court, following Ford’s accusations. The Ford family has similarly been threatened.

“May you, your husband and your kids burn in hell,” one message to Mrs. Kavanaugh read.

Another told Mrs. Kavanaugh to put a bullet in her husband's skull.