THE DEATH THREATS MRS. KAVANAUGH IS GETTING WILL CHURN YOUR STOMACH
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s wife Ashley Estes Kavanaugh has received a battery of death threats in recent days, after allegations appeared in the press that the judge sexually assaulted Christine Blasey Ford in 1982.
The vivid missives are just one iteration of the inflamed rhetoric surrounding Kavanaugh’s nomination to the high court, following Ford’s accusations. The Ford family has similarly been threatened.
“May you, your husband and your kids burn in hell,” one message to Mrs. Kavanaugh read.
Another told Mrs. Kavanaugh to put a bullet in her husband’s skull. – READ MORE
According to The Hill, legal experts say that hearings on hot-button issues like abortion and religious freedom may have to wait a few years until the heat on Kavanaugh blows over.
“Depending on what happens with the rest of confirmation process, the court might feel kind of battered and like it needs to take things more slowly,” said Nicole Saharsky, a partner at the D.C. firm Gibson Dunn at a Georgetown Law panel discussion.
That course of action would fit in line with Justice Roberts’ character of keeping the Supreme Court apolitical. Irv Gornstein, executive director of Georgetown’s Supreme Court Institute, concurs with that assertion.- READ MORE