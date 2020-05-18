‘The Curve Has Been Flattened’: Michigan Doctors Sue Gov Whitmer Over Shutdown Order

A group of Michigan health practices and one patient filed a lawsuit against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over her shutdown order that is “risking lives and imperiling health.”

The owners of Grand Health Partners, Wellston Medical Center, and Primary Health Services, and Jeffery Gulick filed the lawsuit against Whitmer, State Attorney General Dana Nessel, and state health director Robert Gordon on Tuesday. The plaintiffs are pushing the governor to lift her ban on “non-essential” treatments, warning that the ban is endangering the lives of many patients.

“This shutdown is risking lives and imperiling health,” Grand Health Partners president and surgeon Dr. Randal Baker told Up North Live. “The curve has been flattened. There will likely be spikes of cases in the future, but we can’t shut down non-COVID health care every time. We need to reassess the best practices to save the most lives, particularly where COVID-19 cases are low.”

Whitmer banned elective surgeries throughout Michigan on March 20 while anticipating a flood of patients infected with the coronavirus. The administration expected a wave of hospitalizations that could overflow the state’s healthcare system. More than a month later, Whitmer has left the same strict rules in place and has extended them through May 28. – READ MORE

