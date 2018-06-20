Politics Security
The Crazed Woman Who Chased Homeland Security Chief from a Restaurant Is Employed by Department of Justice
One of the activists who chased Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen out of a Mexican restaurant Tuesday night over the Trump administration’s immigration policies is an employee of the Department of Justice, The Daily Caller News Foundation has confirmed.
Members of the Washington, D.C., chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America crashed Nielsen’s meal with a demonstration full of chants and other outbursts.
One of those participants, Allison Hrabar, actually works for the Trump administration — as a paralegal in the DOJ.
“Kirstjen Nielsen, you’re a villain, locking up immigrant children,” activists can be heard saying in a video.
