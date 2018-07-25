The Clinton State Department’s Major Security Breach That Everyone Is Ignoring

The media, however, virtually ignored another exchange between Gohmert and Strzok that revealed a potential bombshell. Gohmert asked Strzok about his meeting in 2016 with Frank Rucker and Janette McMillan, an investigator and lawyer, respectively, for then-Intelligence Community Inspector General Chuck McCullough (an Obama appointee).

McCullough sent them to see Strzok, who was the FBI’s deputy assistant director for the Counterintelligence Division, to brief him and three other FBI personnel about an “anomaly” that their forensic analysis had found in Clinton’s server.

According to Gohmert, the inspector general discovered that, with four exceptions, “every single one” of Clinton’s emails—more than 30,000—“were going to an address that was not on the distribution list.”

In other words, according to the information Gohmert received from the intelligence inspector general, something was causing Clinton’s server to send copies of all of her email communications outside of the country “to an unauthorized source that was a foreign entity unrelated to Russia.”

If true, this means that Clinton’s email communication with her top aides, department leadership, ambassadors, and other officials, including President Barack Obama, may have been read by an alien entity, perhaps a foreign power hostile to the United States. That could include confidential, sensitive, and even classified information about our foreign policy or our allies.

Gohmert’s exchange with Strzok doesn’t reveal who the foreign entity is, but if not the Russians, the likely culprit is the Chinese government, which has a special unit of hackers within its military that has long targeted the U.S. – READ MORE

Countless women had come forward as victims of sexual harassment at the hands of Weinstein. Combined, their stories detailed nearly three decades of sexual harassment, including numerous accusations of rape.

As more and more victims began to come forward, the world couldn’t help but notice that the Clintons, longtime friends of Weinstein, remained uncharacteristically silent.

For decades, Weinstein had also been a donor of the Clinton Foundation and the Democratic Party. According to The Daily Caller, he donated over $250,000 to the Clinton Foundation and gave $10,000 to Bill’s legal defense fund after he was impeached in the Monica Lewinsky scandal.

In 2016, actress Lena Dunham said she told the deputy communications director of the campaign that “Harvey’s a rapist.”

“I just want to let you know that Harvey’s a rapist, and this is going to come out at some point,” Dunham said she told Kristina Schake. “I think it’s a really bad idea for him to host fund-raisers and be involved because it’s an open secret in Hollywood that he has a problem with sexual assault.”

But apparently, that warning wasn’t enough for the Clintons to sever ties with Weinstein. Newly-surfaced photos of the pair, their spouses and a Weinstein’s lawyer enjoying dinner together in December 2016 suggests that the Clintons were simply continuing to ignore something they’d been ignoring for years.

The group was allegedly discussing a potential documentary about Hillary’s election loss to Donald Trump. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1