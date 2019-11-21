The Clinton Foundation Has Lost More Than $30 Million Since Hillary Clinton Lost The 2016 Election

The Clinton Foundation has been on a financial skid since Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 election, a new report from the Washington Free Beacon shows.

According to tax records filed on behalf of the Foundation for the last several years, the Clinton Foundation, which once touted itself as a massive global force for good, but often looked to be little more than a roundabout way of influencing the political priorities of its three leaders — Bill and Hillary Clinton and their daughter Chelsea — is now a mere shell of its former self, having lost around half of its value after Hillary Clinton failed to win the White House.

“The foundation reported total revenue of just $30.7 million, including $24.2 million worth of grants and contributions, a record low for the alleged ‘charity,’” the Free Beacon reports. “That figure was well short of the foundation’s total expenses for the year—$47.5 million— resulting in a net loss of $16.8 million.”

That makes 2018 the second year in a row that that the Clinton Foundation failed to meet its fundraising expectations: “The previous year, the Clinton Foundation reported a net loss of $16.1 million.” – READ MORE