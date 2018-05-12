The Clinton Foundation gala is back! Tickets will set you back $2,500 to $100,000.

Members of the Clinton family — for the most part — have maintained a relatively low profile since Hillary Clinton’s devastating defeat in the 2016 presidential election.

Now, however, The Clinton Foundation is hosting its first post-Trump gala on May 24, and tickets are selling for anywhere between $2,500 and $100,000.

According to Axios, prices for the tickets “ranging from $2,500 (‘Friend’) for cocktail party and dinner, up to $100,000 (‘Chair’) for ‘Leadership Reception for two, a premium table of ten, program recognition as Gala Chair and invitations to the Clinton Foundation Annual Briefing.’”

If you can’t afford such steep prices, have no fear: the foundation’s website offers an option to give a donation as low as $5 in order to be entered to win a chance to “meet the Clintons” at this year’s gala. – READ MORE

