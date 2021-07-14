The Climate Justice Myth: How Green Energy Hurts the Poor, the Middle Class, and the Environment

Green New Deal proponents like to throw around the phrase “climate justice.” This phrase refers to the idea that marginalized communities are harmed the most by the predicted impacts of climate change. The reality is that green-energy initiatives often ravage these communities and the environment. The green-energy movement is nothing more than a massive wealth distribution scheme meant to fundamentally change the West’s economic systems.

The goal is evident when you hear Klaus Schwab, founder and chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), talk about the “stakeholder capitalism” framework he has been pushing for the last 50 years. It is also evident in the Environmental, Social, and Governmental (ESG) business reporting framework proposed by the world’s largest financial institutions. It’s ominous that BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has decided to use this framework to evaluate investments.

You should be terrified when Democrats seem to embrace the idea that the government should take over credit scores. The federal government could apply the same ESG criteria to individuals, requiring them to purchase certain types of products or make particular “green investments” in their property or financial portfolios to maintain a decent score. Imagine what could happen to your score if you purchase a gun, homeschool your child, or subscribe to our VIP program.

The “E” is just a mechanism to force the “S” and the “G” portions of the framework. The Social and Governmental parts have the potential to be extraordinarily authoritarian and financially punish “wrong think.” However, the environmental portion harms marginalized populations, makes the middle class more impoverished, and hurts the environment. Here are a few, but by no means exhaustive, examples.- READ MORE

