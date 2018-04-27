THE CLAWS COME OUT — Joy Behar And Meghan McCain Get Heated After Behar Makes Joke About Melania (VIDEO)

Meghan McCain and Joy Behar got heated after Behar made a mean-spirited joke about Melania Trump.

“You have no sense of humor.”

During a discussion about Stormy Daniels, Behar quipped, “Today is Melania’s birthday. Happy Birthday, Melania.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1