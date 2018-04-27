Entertainment Politics TV
THE CLAWS COME OUT — Joy Behar And Meghan McCain Get Heated After Behar Makes Joke About Melania (VIDEO)
Meghan McCain and Joy Behar got heated after Behar made a mean-spirited joke about Melania Trump.
“You have no sense of humor.”
During a discussion about Stormy Daniels, Behar quipped, “Today is Melania’s birthday. Happy Birthday, Melania.” – READ MORE
