“The Chips Will Fall Where They May”: Sidney Powell Responds To Trump Distancing, Will Forge Ahead With Dominion Lawsuit

Sidney Powell has responded to the Trump Campaign’s Sunday night announcement that she was not part of their legal team, telling CBS News “I understand today’s press release. I will continue to represent #WeThePeople who had their votes for Trump and other Republicans stolen by massive fraud through Dominion and Smarmatic, and we will be filing suit soon.

Powell continues, “The chips will fall where they may, and we will defend the foundations of this great Republic,” and ends with the hashtag #KrakenOnSteroids.

The Trump Campaign issued a Sunday evening statement to clarify that attorney Sidney Powell, who has promised to unleash a ‘biblical’ election lawsuit in Georgia, is not part of the campaign’s legal team.

Trump Campaign general counsel Jenna Ellis tweeted a joint statement with Rudy Giuliani which reads: “Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own. She is not a member of the Trump Legal team. She is also not a lawyer for the President in his personal capacity.”

The announcement comes on the heels of a Saturday interview Powell gave to Newsmax, during which she said an upcoming election lawsuit in Georgia “will be biblical.”

“Georgia’s probably going to be the first state I’m gonna blow up,” she told the conservative news network, adding “We’ve got tons of evidence. It’s so much, it’s hard to pull it all together.” – READ MORE

