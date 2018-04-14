The Battle Between A Nun And Katy Perry Over Property Now Involves A Plea To The Pope

A nun who has been embroiled in a legal battle with Katy Perry over former convent property in Los Angeles has reached out to a higher power for help, according to Fox News Thursday.

Sister Rita Callanan told the outlet that she sent a letter to Pope Francis to get his help staying in her home and vowed that “they’ll have to kill” her first before she stays quiet and stops fighting the singer and the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Los Angeles who she claims never had the right to sell Perry the property.

“They’ll have to kill me first if they want to keep me quiet,” Callanan, said. “I am asking Pope Francis to intercede.”

The nun said her hope is that Francis will look over her case and speak to the Signatora in Rome, saying that “it’s like the U.S. Supreme Court.”

The battle is over 8 acres of property in the Los Feliz area that was once a convent, the Sisters of the Most Holy and Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary. The nuns claim the property that they owned for 40 years was never supposed to be sold and have accused the Archdiocese of LA of forcing them out. – READ MORE

