‘The Bachelor’ star Melissa Rycroft falls sick during vacation in Dominican Republic

TV personality Melissa Rycroft has been ill since recently returning home from the Dominican Republic.

Sources told Page Six the former “Dancing With the Stars” and “The Bachelor” star has been battling a mysterious bug after vacationing with her family on the island that has been making headlines for sick visitors (some deathly so) in recent weeks.

A source described Rycroft as “really sick,” but while pals have been worried and buzzing about the former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader’s health, she seems to be taking it in stride and isn’t worried.

An insider told us she was at the Nickelodeon Resort in Punta Cana with her family and then fell ill.

Rycroft elaborated via a rep that she “has had major stomach issues since returning from the Dominican Republic.” – READ MORE