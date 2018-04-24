THE B LIST: Cabinet Member Jeff Sessions Left Out in Cold for Trump’s First State Dinner

The Attorney General muscled out of a White House State Dinner?

Say it ain’t so, Jeff?

Jeff Sessions didn’t make the invite list tonight to hang out with Trump cabinet A-Listers John Sullivan, Gen. Mattis, Mike Pompeo, Steven Mnuchin, John Bolton, Larry Kudlow, Kirsten Nielsen, And Wilbur Ross.

The Attorney General is regarded as the one of the four most important cabinet officials because of the importance and age of the department.

Not Tuesday night.

Ouch.

