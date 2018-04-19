The Atlantic: Trump Wouldn’t Have Won Without The FBI’s Help

Hillary Clinton, the best-funded, most-prepared, most media-supported candidate in U.S. presidential political history, lost because the FBI had it in for her, according to a new story in The Atlantic.

This is the same FBI whose agents texted each other regularly about their hatred of then-candidate Donald Trump, who talked of “insurance policies” and working with people all over the world to bring him down, who closed an investigation into whether Hillary Clinton violated numerous federal laws with her homebrew server before even interviewing her, whose former director just admitted in a book that he told President Obama he dreaded having to go to work for Trump after Trump defeated Clinton to claim the presidency.

In “How the FBI Helped Sink Clinton’s Campaign: New reports reveal that decisions made by a number of officials, acting out of a variety of motives, injured not Trump’s candidacy – but that of his opponent,” Adam Serwer wrote that leaks from inside the bureau “influenced a series of late-October decisions that damaged Hillary Clinton’s chances in the 2016 election.”

Those leaks, from agents investigating the Clinton Foundation, brought criticism from the conservative press, which forced Comey to announce in late-October 2016 the bureau had reopened the investigation into Clinton’s use of the server and other matters, he wrote.

“In each case, FBI officials violated Justice Department policy against disclosing sensitive information about investigations close to an election, and in each case, they did so to the disadvantage of the Democratic candidate, while the investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia remained safely confidential,” Serwer wrote.

“In aggregate, these choices produced a series of disclosures by FBI officials that were politically damaging for Clinton, even as the Bureau held its silence about its investigation of whether the Trump campaign was aiding an influence operation carried out by a hostile foreign power.” – READ MORE

