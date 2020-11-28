‘The Answer Is Absolutely’: Fauci Says He Would Join Biden’s COVID-19 Task Force

Dr. Anthony Fauci said if requested, he would accept a position on President-elect Joe Biden’s coronavirus task force, during a C-SPAN interview Wednesday.

“Of course, yeah the answer is absolutely,” Fauci said during the interview.

Biden’s transition team will start to get briefings regarding “all matters related to the COVID-19 response” right away, the incoming president’s officials told reporters on Wednesday, according to The Hill. The briefings will specifically zero-in on the personal protective equipment supply chain, coronavirus vaccine distribution, and testing, the officials said, according to The Hill.

“I’ve touched bases with the chief of staff, Ron Klain. We didn’t have like a real substantive conversation about the nuts and bolts of things,” Fauci said during the interview. “We will be getting the transition team and the task force, hopefully, to kind of give them the information that would make their assuming the responsibilities easier and more efficient.”

<VIDEO>

Biden Deputy Campaign Manager and Communications Director Kate Bedingfield said Wednesday that the President-elect talking to President Donald Trump “is not necessary.”

“We do not feel that it is necessary for President-Elect Biden to speak with President Trump,” Bedingfield said. “We believe we’re getting the information our teams need.”

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the Biden Transition Team didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.