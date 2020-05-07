The American meat shortage is pushing prices to unprecedented heights — here’s how it could affect your grocery bill

A 20% increase would be an unprecedented price hike, according to Will Sawyer, CoBank’s lead animal protein economist. Pork prices have only experienced inflation of more than 10% twice in the last 20 years; neither time did inflation grow to 20%.

Pork and beef production has plunged by roughly 35% compared to this time last year, according to the CoBank report. As a result, Sawyer says, grocery stores running out of products and price inflation are “nearly assured.” – READ MORE

