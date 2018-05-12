‘That’s Their Gameplan’: Mark Levin Lays Out How Dems Hope to Use Mueller to Remove Trump (VIDEO)

“Life, Liberty & Levin” host Mark Levin laid out why he believes the Democrats and the media are supportive of Robert Mueller’s probe into President Trump and alleged Russian collusion.

Levin said that no matter whether Democrats take back Congress and vote to impeach Trump on whatever grounds, they will not have the votes to remove him from office.

President Andrew Johnson was impeached in 1868 and President Bill Clinton was impeached in 1998. However both men were later acquitted of their charges by the Senate.– READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1