‘That’s the problem with this nation, All blacks gotta be Democrats’: Kanye drops a new track defending his support of Trump

Kanye West has released a surprise track addressing his recent comments praising PresidentDonald Trump.

The song, Ye vs. the People, is a collaboration with rapper T.I. in which the Chicago-born rapper is defending his recent political Twitter rants, while T.I. appears to represent the voices of Kanye’s fans and famous friends who have been on edge in light of his public support of Trump.

The song was was released Friday night, just hours after the rapper trolled the internet with the song Lift Yourself – which lacked in lyricism.

Kanye starts the song saying: ‘I know Obama was Heaven-sent/ But ever since Trump won it proved that I could be President,’ and continues going back and forth with T.I.

He even raps about his recent sporting of his signed MAGA hat, saying: ‘Bruh, I never ever stopped fightin’ for the people/Actually wearin’ the hat’ll show people that we’re equal.’

The song was released on Power 106 with lyrics: ‘See that’s the problem with this damn nation/ All Blacks gotta be Democrats, man, we ain’t made it off the plantation.’

This line echoes fellow Chicago-native Chance the Rapper’s tweet supporting Kanye that said ‘Black people don’t have to be Democrats.’ – READ MORE

