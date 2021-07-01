‘That’s So Raven’ alum Kyle Massey charged with felony for immoral communication with a minor

Kyle Massey, known for his role as Cory Baxter on “That’s So Raven,” is facing a felony charge for allegedly immorally communicating with a minor.

According to docs obtained by TMZ, the 29-year-old actor is being charged with “one count of communication with a minor for immoral purposes.” Massey allegedly sent pornographic content electronically to the teenager from December 2018 and January 2019.

Per the outlet, the case is connected to a March 2019 suit in which the Disney Channel alum was sued for $1.5 million for sending “numerous sexually explicit text messages, images, and videos” via Snapchat to a teen girl.

Massey denied the claims and said he was being extorted.

He said in a statement through his attorney at the time, “No child should ever be exposed to sexually explicit materials and I unequivocally and categorically deny any alleged misconduct,” per the Daily Mail. – READ MORE

