‘That’s scary!’ – Jim Jordan explains explosive revelation from Peter Strzok testimony (VIDEO)

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) explained the pivotal piece of the puzzle about the origins of the Russian investigation that was revealed by Peter Strzok in his testimony before Congress Thursday.

Jordan explained that the justification of the Russian investigation came from flawed documents including the “Trump dossier” that was created through the efforts of Democrat-linked entities like Fusion GPS.

“Today, think about that, the top DOJ official Bruce Ohr actually hands parts of the dossier to the FBI,” Rep. Jordan told Sean Hannity on his show Thursday. – READ MORE

Rep. Louis Gohmert, R-Texas, said Friday that he slammed FBI agent Peter Strzok about his infidelity with an FBI lawyer because he was tired of hearing Strzok lie to Congress.

“It wasn’t the infidelity so much as it was his brazen ability to lie with a straight face,” Gohmert said on WMAL radio Friday. “That’s what really got to me.”

Gohmert said other intelligence and law enforcement officials often see their security clearances revoked if they are found to be cheating on their spouses, because it may show a willingness to lie in other areas, and because they could be blackmailed to keep their secret from getting out.

In that way, Gohmert said he was more upset about Strzok’s propensity to lie that had him upset, and less upset about what he was lying about, which was the affair he had.

“Where it really got to me was when he was lying, he knew he was lying, he knew I knew he was lying, and yet he had no qualms about it,” Gohmert told WMAL.

“And it was just that look, the smirk, like, so what, that got to me that I thought, you know, dad gum, you’ve gotten so good at this probably from all the hundreds of times you lied to your wife,” he said.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1