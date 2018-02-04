‘That’s Not My Country’: John Kasich Calls ICE Agents ‘Dead Wrong’ for Enforcing Law

Ohio Governor John Kasich says federal immigration officials following federal laws by deporting illegal aliens is “not my country.”

In an interview with open borders activist and journalist Jorge Ramos, Kasich said Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents were “dead wrong” for enforcing federal immigration laws by deporting illegal aliens back to their native countries.

Ramos asked Kasich if he believed the current 12 to 30 million illegal aliens currently residing in the United States should be allowed to stay in the country permanently. Kasich responded:

My podcast: John Kasich speaks to a different side of the Republican Party https://t.co/RxeRDwMvoQ via @Audioboom — JORGE RAMOS (@jorgeramosnews) February 2, 2018

I don’t think they should be citizens, but I think they should be able to be here, yes, and live in our country. But the idea that we would try to just go round them up… and look, these stories where these ICE agents are going into people’s homes, to me, that’s not my country. That’s not the way that I think we should handle these things. I think it’s dead wrong.

Earlier in the interview, Kasich said he opposed President Trump’s popular, pro-American views on immigration, favoring a multicultural society. – READ MORE

White House advisors are already looking to the 2020 reelection campaign and expectations are high that President Trump will face a primary challenge.

A top advisor told Secrets that the West Wing expects Ohio Gov. John Kasich to run again, offering his moderate credentials as an alternative to Trump, who criticized him at a fundraiser this week.

And Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake floated a bid during a discussion with students of Georgetown University’s Institute of Politics and Public Service at the school’s McCourt School of Public Policy. – READ MORE